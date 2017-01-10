Selena
- MusicSelena Gomez Confronts Beyonce's Paris Concert's SecurityPeople were going crazy for the actress and singer in the crowd.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIconic Selena Outfit On Display At Smithsonian National Museum of American HistoryTwo wardrobe pieces from the late Queen of Tejano music will be honoured in a new exhibit. By Isaac Fontes
- GramSukihana Denies Shading Ciara Over Selena Halloween CostumeCiara's stunning Selena look is a tribute to the late singer and separately, Sukihana fired off tweets about disliking Selena costumes.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Releases "Selena: The Series" Trailer, Announces December Release DateNetflix’s biographical drama about the beloved Mexican-American singer is set to be released this December.By Noor Lobad
- MusicSelena's Family Announces Commemorative Concert 25 Years After Her PassingSelena's Family Is Hosting A Concert To Commemorate The Life Of The Late Singer Titled "Selena XXV-Veinticinco Años."By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Remixes Selena's Classic Hit Into An Ode For The HatersCardi B wants you to know, once again, that she's not going anywhere.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Shares One Of His "Favorite Moments" With Kim KardashianKanye shows love to Kim on his ever-growing Twitter feed. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber & Selena Gomez Spend Valentine's Day TogetherJustin Bieber and Selena Gomez enjoy each other's company for Valentine's Day.By Alex Zidel
- GossipJustin Bieber & Selena Gomez Cozy Up Pre-Valentine's DayJustin Bieber and Selena Gomez hit Laguna Beach pre-Valentine's Day for some private time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce Interviews Solange For "Interview" Cover StorySolange chose her sister Beyonce to interview her for her Interview magazine cover story.By hnhh