Selena's Killer Seeks Parole Amid Alleged Prison Bounty On Her Head

Yolanda Saldívar might be in trouble.

Almost 30 years ago, Yolanda Saldívar fatally shot Tejano superstar Selena, and her fan club's president was sentenced to life in prison for the murder. However, that ruling from a judge also posited that Saldívar would be able to seek parole 30 years after this sentence, which means that she will become eligible on March 30 of 2025. Reportedly, according to the New York Post, she filed a motion requesting parole next year. A Texas Department of Criminal Justice official reportedly told the outlet that Saldívar could secure freedom due to her clean record while serving her sentence at the Patrick O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

But Selena's murderer might have various reasons for this move, as the New York Post also claims that Yolanda Saldívar has "a bounty on her head" in jail. These allegations come from supposed fellow prisoners who reportedly spoke to the outlet about the 65-year-old, including former inmate Yesenia Dominguez. "Everyone was always like, ‘Let me have five minutes with that b***h,’" Dominguez alleged. "The guards keep her away from everyone else because she’s hated so much," another former prisoner, Marisol Lopez, claimed. "If she were out [in the general population], someone would try to take her down."

Selena's Killer Reportedly Requests Parole Amid Bounty

Furthermore, Selena's killer reportedly stays in special protective housing while in prison. It's too early to say whether or not this parole request will succeed, as no such guarantees emerged when the sentence originally came down from the court. But this alleged bounty situation, if true, could cause a judge to look at this differently and perhaps double down on promises of parole. Regardless, this does not overshadow the Texas native's legacy as a legendary figure in Mexican-American culture, one that continues to resonate to this day.