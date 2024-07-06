Kanye West & Bianca Censori Relax At A Science Museum On Fourth Of July Amid Lawsuits

The two are facing a lot of heat in court right now, although Kanye West is taking the brunt of that, but still have time to chill out.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori must be pretty stressed out these days, what with multiple lawsuits currently against Ye that name-drop her and an unfulfilled album trilogy. But they were ready to just relax amid the maelstrom and have some educational and intellectually curious fun at a science museum. Moreover, the couple visited San Francisco's Exploratorium on Thursday (Fourth of July), hitting up mirror exhibits, taking all the knowledge in, and strolling through the premises like us regular folk. Reportedly, according to TMZ, most people left them to their privacy, and the Chicago rapper donned an an almost all-white ensemble that made him look like an astronaut as his wife wore a blue strapless top, leggings, and heels.

Furthermore, this visit seemed like a pretty fun one, and hopefully Kanye West and Bianca Censori enjoyed it before getting right back to accountability issues. However, the lawsuits aren't the only thing that drummed up some controversy as of late, as a recent Moscow visit turned a lot of heads. In fact, this even led the nation of Ukraine to deem Ye as an enemy of their people, considering the conflict that Russia engaged them with over the past several years. Somehow, it's not the wildest crossover into politics we've seen from him.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

In addition, fans are recently looking at old Kanye West comments about Nicki Minaj during a lecture that comprised of heaps of praise. "One of the most memorable things about My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was Nicki Minaj," he recalled. "And the fact that she kicked my a** on my song. On one of the best albums... the best album." Considering the state of their collaborative bond now, fans long for simpler days.