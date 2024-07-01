Bianca Censori Denies Allegations She Sent Porn To Minors, Milo Yiannopoulos Says

BYCaroline Fisher286 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos were recently hit with a new lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Kanye West and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos were hit with yet another new lawsuit. In it, they're accused of subjecting their employees to "forced labor and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment," and more. The plaintiffs also accuse Ye's wife Bianca Censori of having sent porn to employees, some of which were allegedly minors. They're seeking damages for allegedly unpaid wages, overtime pay, and emotional distress.

Now, Yiannopoulos has addressed the lawsuit, insisting that he and the other defendants are the real victims in this scenario. TMZ reports that according to him, he's been given permission from Censori to shut down claims that she allegedly sent porn to minors, which she says are completely false. He argued that these allegations are impossible, seeing as though Yeezy Porn was seemingly canceled only weeks after it was first announced.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Accused Of Forced Labor & Sending Employees Porn In New Lawsuit

Milo Yiannopoulos Responds To New Lawsuit Against Him & Kanye West

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

He even called one of the plaintiffs, Shemar DaCosta, a "tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer." Yiannopoulos claims that DaCosta posed as a lead developer for Yeezy on LinkedIn when he wasn't and that there were inside jokes about him among Yeezy staff. He also adds that he's unlikely to ever score a job there after telling such "odious lies" about the "the Lady of the House," AKA Bianca Censori.

The plaintiff's attorney, Ben Lockyer, issued a statement on their behalf earlier today. “Our team looks forward to achieving justice on behalf of our very deserving clients for the shocking working environment that they were forced to endure," he said. What do you think of the new lawsuit Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos were hit with earlier this week? What about Yiannopoulos' response to the allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Barely There Top Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Hits Paris Without Kanye West

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3MusicKanye West & Bianca Censori Accused Of Forced Labor & Sending Employees Porn In New Lawsuit7.0K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023MusicBianca Censori Turns Heads In Nude Bodysuit On Denny's Date With Kanye West19.1K
Marni RTW Fall 2024 - Front RowMusicKanye West & Bianca Censori Appear To Be In Good Spirits Following Assault Allegations5.4K
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025MusicBianca Censori’s Family Worries Kanye West Will Drag Her Into Yeezy Porn, Sources Claim11.6K