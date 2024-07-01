Bianca Censori Denies Allegations She Sent Porn To Minors, Milo Yiannopoulos Says

Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos were recently hit with a new lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Kanye West and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos were hit with yet another new lawsuit. In it, they're accused of subjecting their employees to "forced labor and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment," and more. The plaintiffs also accuse Ye's wife Bianca Censori of having sent porn to employees, some of which were allegedly minors. They're seeking damages for allegedly unpaid wages, overtime pay, and emotional distress.

Now, Yiannopoulos has addressed the lawsuit, insisting that he and the other defendants are the real victims in this scenario. TMZ reports that according to him, he's been given permission from Censori to shut down claims that she allegedly sent porn to minors, which she says are completely false. He argued that these allegations are impossible, seeing as though Yeezy Porn was seemingly canceled only weeks after it was first announced.

Milo Yiannopoulos Responds To New Lawsuit Against Him & Kanye West

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

He even called one of the plaintiffs, Shemar DaCosta, a "tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer." Yiannopoulos claims that DaCosta posed as a lead developer for Yeezy on LinkedIn when he wasn't and that there were inside jokes about him among Yeezy staff. He also adds that he's unlikely to ever score a job there after telling such "odious lies" about the "the Lady of the House," AKA Bianca Censori.