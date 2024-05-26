Bianca Censori Ditches Kanye West For Australian Solo Trip Amid Parents' Reported Concerns

©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen NON EXCLUSIVE May 13, 2023 230513BG029 Los Angeles, CA

The model was spotted enjoying lunch with her family.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has been at the center of plenty of headlines in recent months. This is largely due to reported concerns from her friends and family members. Earlier this month, a source told Daily Mail that her family worries she'll get dragged into Ye's "Yeezy Porn" venture somehow, though it's to be seen whether or not that's still in the works.

Now, however, it looks like Censori has taken some time for herself for a solo trip to Australia. Over the weekend, she was reportedly spotted enjoying a meal with family members at Mario's Café in Melbourne. She switched up her signature shocking style for the occasion, rocking a cozy Miu Miu sweater in place of some of her more provocative pieces.

Bianca Censori Visits Family In Melbourne

Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Per Daily Mail, she "blended in with the lunch crowd" due to her inconspicuous outfit choice, allowing her to enjoy her pasta in peace. It remains unclear exactly what was discussed during the laid-back lunch outing, but rumor has it that her dad's been wanting to chat about her racy looks. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

At the time of writing, fans aren't sure what Ye's been up to while she's been gone. They certainly hope, however, that he's finally finishing up Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla Sign. Supporters thought the project would be out by now, but its expected May 3 release date has come and gone. So far, no new music is in sight. Fortunately, Ty claims it could drop "any day now." What do you think of Bianca Censori visiting her family in Australia without Kanye West? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

