Kanye West Shields Bianca Censori From Press As She Rocks Revealing Outfit To Lunch Date

BYCole Blake167 Views
Marni RTW Fall 2024 - Front Row
Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)
Kanye West didn't want the press getting a look at Bianca Censori.

Kanye West used his body as a shield to hide his wife, Bianca Censori, from the press as she wore a revealing outfit in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The two went out for lunch at the Chateau Marmont, where Censori wore a transparent outfit that consisted of a matching top, skirt, stockings, and baseball hat, with black heels. Altogether, it wasn't as revealing as some of the other outfits Ye's wife has become known to wear as of late. TMZ published photos of the couple during their date.

In the pictures, West pushes Censori behind him away from the cameras. He rocks an all-black outfit consisting of a hoodie and pants with sunglasses over his eyes. It's unclear exactly why he didn't want his wife photographed.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Step Out In Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: Kanye West and Bianca. Censori leaving their hotel on February 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In other news, Censori recently made headlines for allegations stemming from a lawsuit from former Yeezy employees against Kanye West. It accuses her of sending a link to "hardcore" sexual content to an employee of the Yeezy brand. The link was reportedly accessible by underage employees as well. "No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underage YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work," the lawsuit claims, as noted by The Washington Post. She denied the claims in a statement put out by Milo Yiannopoulos. "I've been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and categorically and wholly false," he wrote.

We're not permitted to post the latest images of the couple directly. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori on HotNewHipHop.

