YesJulz Leaks Kanye West Texts That Reveal Milo Yiannopoulos Allegedly Lied About His Resignation

BYAlexander Cole463 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

YesJulz wants to set the record straight.

Kanye West and his Yeezy company have gone through lots of changes over the years. Overall, fans have been concerned about the people he has surrounded himself with. For instance, he has been close with Milo Yiannopoulos, a Conservative commentator known for his bigoted views on race, religion, and even sex. However, on Wednesday, it was revealed that Milo had officially resigned from the company. Or at least that is the story Milo told. While speaking to TMZ, Milo claimed that he was upset about Yeezy Porn, and opted to leave the company.

Enter YesJulz. For those who may not remember, YesJulz was working with Ye's team throughout the Vultures rollout. Eventually, she was supposedly fired and hit with a lawsuit for breaking an NDA. These allegations and claims against Julz were mostly made by Milo. Meanwhile, YesJulz continued to support Ye on social media, which shows she was still loyal to the cause. Well, that loyalty has seemingly been rewarded. In a series of tweets, YesJulz showcased some text messages, including one that is allegedly from Ye himself.

Read More: Kanye West's Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Dropped

YesJulz Speaks With Kanye West

As you can see, the message from Kanye West reveals that he fired Milo. Furthermore, in other tweets directed at Rolling Stone, Julz notes that Milo is allegedly trying to conform the narrative to what he wants. That way, he won't look bad to the general public. Some fans had been waiting for Milo's demise, and now, they've got it. With a new team behind him, it remains to be seen what Ye's next move will be. After all, fans are still waiting for Vultures 2.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kanye is going to come out with a statement on all of this? What do you make of the fact that YesJulz is still in contact with Ye these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kanye West & Kid Cudi: A History Of Their Friendship

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
yesjulz kanye ye westMusicKanye West $8 Million Lawsuit Against YesJulz, Explained1150
AKOO Patrick Ewing Pre-LaunchMusicYesJulz Exposes Milo Yiannopoulos For Saying Kanye West Fans Have Down Syndrome6.4K
Versace Fall 2019 - ArrivalsMusicKanye West To Sue YesJulz For $8 Million, She Responds17.0K
Spotify's Secret Genius Awards Hosted By NE-YO - ArrivalsMusicYesJulz Doesn't Believe Kanye West Is Behind $8 Million Lawsuit1132