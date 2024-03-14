YesJulz Exposes Milo Yiannopoulos For Saying Kanye West Fans Have Down Syndrome

YesJulz was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday thanks to a letter that was sent to her by Milo Yiannopoulos. For those who may not know, Milo is the Chief of Staff over at Yeezy. Overall, he is mostly known for being a political provocateur. However, Ye now has him working for a music and streetwear empire. His involvement with Ye is truly bizarre although considering Kanye's political affiliations, it makes sense at least a little bit. Regardless, Milo was taking aim at YesJulz, claiming that she violated her NDA, all while having unauthorized conversations with Kanye fans.

Since this termination, fans have been waiting to hear from YesJulz. After all, it was revealed that she would have to owe $7.7 million in fines. Well, on Wednesday night, YesJulz unleashed the clip on Twitter. Below, you can see that she exposed some DMs from Milo. In these messages, Milo showed contempt for Kanye fans, saying that they have "down syndrome." "Heres what Milo, the Chief of Staff who controls who gets hired + fired & when they get paid, thinks about the very fan base that fought so hard to get Ye his first #1 in over a decade," YesJulz wrote on X.

YesJulz Speaks Out

She subsequently said "f*ck and NDA. Sue me." Overall, this probably isn't the best strategy to deploy against Ye. However, there is no doubt that Milo's comments about Kanye fans are disturbing. When you consider Milo's political views, it shouldn't be surprising that he sees hip-hop fans this way. Quite frankly, he shouldn't be anywhere near the genre. That said, Kanye likes to do whatever he wants, regardless of how irrational it may be.

