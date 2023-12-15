Kanye West Blasts Jay-Z, Drake & More In "Vultures" Party Rant: Watch

Well, given the rant that Kanye West went on at his listening party for his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign in Vegas last night (Thursday, December 14), maybe the album isn't coming out after all. Moreover, he blasted a whole cavalcade of people and entities in a lengthy 10-minute rant, which ended with him remarking that everyone in the room with him in that moment was fake. Eventually, the Chicago rapper kicked YesJulz out, who was the one streaming this whole thing, after going off on Jay-Z, Drake, Adidas, and so many more for not supporting him for the past year. It seems like this moment is the culmination of his antisemitic reclusion that began a year ago.

Furthermore, Kanye called out "Jewish n***as" who call his rants "episodes." "Y'all ain't stop that Adidas s**t," he said during one point of his rant. "Y'all n***as let Adidas crash the richest n***a of all time. I put up one tweet. Then, Ari Emanuel put, 'Oh, we gotta drop this n***a,' and all n***as just watched. The only n***a that had the Trump hat. The only n***a that went and got them billions, the only n***a that break through all kinds of ideas in fashion. I've been called a f***ot so many times for tight jeans. I got n***as from Chicago that I take care of that still try to sell me. Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I'm saying?

Kanye West's Vultures Vegas Party Rant: Watch

"N***a just cause I had a car, n***a," Kanye West continued. "F**k everybody, n***a. That's what I'm trying to say to you n***as right f***ing now, n***a. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for. n***as be hanging around these n***as for the money on some Mike Rubin s**t. I slap the s**t out of Mike Rubin I see that n***a, man. You know what I'm saying? Yo, f**k these n***as bro. I'm on my Farrakhan Don s**t right now bro. Because guess what? These Yeezy's gonna sell. They sabotaged the show today, they sabotaged the Instagram. They cut off the f**king Adidas contract. Then they wanna go get light-skinned Ye. You get what I'm saying?

Meanwhile, this rant comes amid a new rollout for Yeezy's next shoe, more excitement and disappointment around his Ty Dolla $ign collab album, and so much more. It seems like the 46-year-old is making his grand return to the mainstream for better or worse. We'll see how he decides to wrap up 2023. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, check back in with HNHH.

