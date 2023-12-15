Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Rave Shut Down, Lil Durk Saves The Day By Streaming Album From Unknown Location

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign had a big night planned in Las Vegas. Overall, they were going to come through and showcase their new album, Vultures. Fans were expecting the project to drop as soon as midnight struck. Of course, that has not taken place. Instead, the album is nowhere to be found, and the rave stream was a bit of a disaster. Sure, we got to hear some new songs, but as you are about to see, fans did not get what they bargained for. Instead, they had to wait for a featured artist on the album to save the day.

Essentially, according to the Twitter account Kurrco, the rave was shut down by the authorities. It is unclear as to why this was the case, however, it happened, and fans were pretty upset about it. Luckily, Lil Durk was ready with a spot for all of the artists to congregate at. No one knows where this place was, although we do know that the stream of it was titled "Vultures City." It was here that we got to hear a ton of new song previews from some extremely massive artists.

Kanye West Gets Saved By Durk

Among some of the features on the album are Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, and even Future. Furthermore, we already know that Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, and North West will also appear on the album. These are some massive features, and we're sure there are more coming our way. However, it still remains to be seen if the album will even come out today. Donda came out on a Sunday back in 2021, so you never really know. Hopefully, we get some clarity, very soon.

