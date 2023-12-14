Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Remove "Vultures" From Apple Music, Will Host Rave In Las Vegas

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have a brand-new album coming out very soon called Vultures. However, there has been all sorts of controversy surrounding the album. Overall, it is very easy to see why this would be the case. After all, Ye has gone on numerous Nazi rants as of late. Furthermore, he has been pushing a lot of Nazi imagery and has even made an album cover inspired by Burzum, a Nazi black metal artist. Ye loves this new aesthetic and he will stop at nothing to push it to his mostly gullible fans.

Just a couple of days ago, a pre-save link made its way to Apple Music. This had a lot of fans convinced that the album was actually going to come out. Ye has a history of delaying projects, and this was some sort of sign that maybe he has changed his ways. However, it appears as though Ye has gone back to teasing the fanbase. In the tweet below, you can see that according to NFR Podcast, the pre-save link to Vultures is now gone. Although there is actually some good news afoot.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Keep The Fans Guessing

It was reported by some Kanye West fan accounts that a Las Vegas Vultures rave was going to take place on Wednesday night. Of course, that would have been last night, and no such footage exists on social media. However, one person asked Yes Julz, who subsequently confirmed that the rave was happening tonight. This means they could be having one final listening party before dropping the album at midnight. Or, they could just be doing one more preview before going back to the drawing board.

Be sure to let us know what you think Ye is going to do, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

