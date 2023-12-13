Kanye West Creates Yews Platform Ahead Of "Vultures" Release

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are gearing up to drop a brand-new project on Friday. This new album is called Vultures and overall, fans are a bit confused as to whether or not it will actually be released. For two decades now, Ye has had a history of delaying his releases. Oftentimes, he will host a listening party in which his project sounds unfinished. From there, he makes adjustments that can take quite a bit of time. Consequently, fans get frustrated and it leads to one giant and tired cycle.

On Monday night, Kanye West had his aforementioned listening party. It was a huge gathering of artists, with Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and even Freddie Gibbs in attendance. Furthermore, new songs were played, and while the reactions are not great, there were still quite a few fans paying attention. Now, it would appear as though Kanye has launched a website called Yews.News. This new platform boasts a name that he had previously filed a trademark for. Now, it is coming to fruition.

Kanye West Expands His Brand

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Kanye West presents the Fashion Icon Award to Pharrell Williams onstage at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

For those who want to access the website, you have to be on mobile. However, a lot of the content on this website is just links to other platforms. Overall, there are a lot of political and current affairs pieces throughout the site. That said, they are all from other publications and seem to be a curation of sorts. Although it isn't just aggregations here. There is a recap of the Vultures listening party that can be found here. Needless to say, Ye is trying to create a one-stop shop for people who want a foray into his mind.

