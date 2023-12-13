Kanye West "Vultures" Snippets Have Fans Calling Him "Washed"

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are about to drop off their new album Vultures. This album is going to be coming out on Friday, December 15th. Overall, it is a project that a lot of fans are excited about. However, there is no telling whether or not it will actually come out. Ye is known and actually notorious for delaying his projects. Having said that, there is a real possibility that he decides not to drop. Instead, he would just work on it some more before releasing the album at a later date.

On Monday night, Kanye took part in a listening party held in Miami. During this event, numerous artists pulled up. The artists included Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, and even Kodak Black. There are a lot of massive names on this album, and it remains to be seen how it will all come together. However, based on the snippets from Monday night, some fans are feeling like Ye is out of his depth, and perhaps even out of his mind right now. After all, that Backstreet Boys sample is leaving a bad taste in people's mouths.

Read More: Kanye West's "Graduation" Turns 16

Kanye West Drops Friday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Kanye West arrives at the Balenciaga show on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As you can see in the plethora of tweets below, many are calling Kanye West "washed." Throughout Tuesday, that seemed to be the consensus on social media. While DONDA still had some fresh ideas, Ye is now punching well below he weight. It is a bit disillusioning to see this play out, although this is a common occurrence for many artists. It is next to impossible to be at the top of your game for a prolonged period, and Ye is finding that out the hard way. It remains to be seen if the full album will begin to sway opinions in another direction.

Fans React

Let us know what you thought of the snippets from the other night, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists, while also bringing you new songs, daily.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?