Kanye West Poses With Playboi Carti After The Latter Shows Up Late To Listening Party

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are gearing up to drop a brand-new album this Friday, December 15th. Overall, it still remains to be seen whether or not the album will actually drop. Of course, Ye has a history of delaying his projects. Typically, he will debut an unfinished album and then continue working on it for months. He has done this numerous times before, and consequently, fans are very skeptical that he will drop. Having said that, he seems pretty serious this time around.

Last night, Kanye held a listening party event in Miami. There were a ton of stars who showed up for the party. Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, and Offset were all there. We heard tracks with Baby and Gibbs, while even getting a verse from North West. Needless to say, this is a project with a ton of big names. One person who is also on the album is Playboi Carti. Unfortunately, he did not make it to the listening party on top. That said, he did eventually get there, as evidenced by the picture below.

Kanye West & Carti Link Up

In the photo, you can see that Carti is wearing a unique outfit, at least for him. Furthermore, Ye is wearing his black KKK mask that was a fixture from last night's performance. Overall, it was a very interesting look for both of these men. It would have been nice for Carti to have been at the party, but alas, Carti has never been one for timeliness. With Carti teasing new music quite a bit as of late, it will be interesting to see how his feature sounds. We could probably expect his new deep vocal register to make an appearance.

