Kanye West Wears Black KKK Mask While Previewing "Vultures" Tracks With North West, Lil Baby, & Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world and while most people aren't big on him right now, that could change very soon. Despite his controversies, new albums typically get fans excited. Overall, this is not a great reflection on society, but we digress. Right now, Ye is in the midst of his rollout for the new album Vultures. This is a project that fans have been excited about for quite some time now. Furthermore, it is a collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign which makes it that much more exciting, at least potentially.

Last night, West had a massive listening party in Miami for Art Basel. This is something that fans had been anticipating ever since Ye made his way to the city. Ultimately, the listening party did, in fact, happen last night. Consequently, a ton of fans showed up and Ye put on a show. As you will see in the videos below, Ye brought out a ton of guests. For instance, you could find Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, and even North West there. As it turns out, they all have features on the upcoming album.

Kanye West Drops Friday

As for West's attire, there was one point where he could be seen wearing a black KKK mask. Overall, this imagery is fairly jarring although it is par for the course with some of the things he has been doing as of late. As for the features themselves, the idea of Freddie Gibbs on a Ye album is most definitely exciting. It is going to be interesting to hear this song in its entirety on Friday. However, as some fans pointed out, there were songs that sounded unfinished, which means some delays could be on the horizon.

Only time will tell whether or not the album ends up dropping as promised. If it doesn't, then Ye will have a lot to answer for. No matter what, this is a unique rollout that fans are curious about. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

