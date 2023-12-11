Kanye West Reveals Release Date For Ty Dolla $ign Collab Album, "Vultures"

Kanye West is someone who has elicited a ton of controversy over the years. However, he remains someone that people want to hear from, no matter what. Despite his anti-Semitic ramblings, he still has fans, and they want new music, Over the last little while, Ye has been constructing some of that music. While in Italy and Saudi Arabia, the legendary MC and producer has been working with none other than Ty Dolla $ign. They have a new collaborative album called Vultures on the way, and we have already heard the lead single.

While out at Art Basel in Miami, Ye seemingly revealed the tracklist. There are some huge features here, and we may even get the song "New Body." This information definitely has fans excited and for good reason. Well, last night, Ye decided to give some fans even more good news. In the video below, you can see that it was made clear that the new album is actually going to be dropping this Friday, December 15th. This is massive, and it will easily be the biggest release before the end of the year.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

Kanye West Is Almost Here

However, fans should probably temper their expectations here, at least just a little bit. Ye is notorious for not making good on his promises as it pertains to dropping albums. He is always delaying things and taking a few weeks off to finish up some stuff. Furthermore, some fans noted that the songs he was previewing didn't sound finished. Not to mention, Mike Dean will not be working with Ye on this, which means he won't have that expert sound design to help move the process along. At this point, it is unclear if he can deliver on his promise.

Let us know your thoughts on this upcoming project, in the comments section below. Which artists would you like to see featured? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Kanye West's "Graduation" Turns 16