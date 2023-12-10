Kanye West Goes Shoeless To Miami Night Club To Close Out Art Basel

It seems like the Chicago rapper wanted to scope the city out ahead of his supposed listening party with Ty Dolla $ign in the area.

Kanye West's style choices continue to cause an uproar, even if in this case, it's just because of how uncomfortable it looks. Moreover, he was recently spotted in Miami, specifically the night club E11EVEN, early Sunday morning (December 10) at around 2:30AM to participate in the closing Art Basel Miami Beach celebrations. When the Yeezy mogul arrived with his crew, he pulled up with socks– no shoes– to the function, and seemed to blend in with everyone else. Given that he wore a white scarf around his head and went by pretty unnoticed at a back VIP table, it's clear that, just like for most of the year, he didn't really want to be seen. The Chicago rapper and his companions were there for less than an hour.

Furthermore, there actually might be an interesting reason for this short stay, according to an alleged Page Six insider. They posited that Bianca Censori only let Kanye West go out for a certain amount of time, which is a curious claim about their dynamic. If you didn't know, the two faced breakup rumors last month, but it seems they sidestepped all of that. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster to witness, but hopefully things are more stable than they seem just based off scandalous headlines.

Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week 2022

However, we can't forget about another important reason as to why Kanye West is in Miami. Apparently, he and Ty Dolla $ign are throwing a listening party in the city for their new album on Tuesday (December 12) at midnight. Of course, we say "apparently" because various other attempts to perform or play this project fell through. It seems closer than ever, but considering all of Ye's public controversies and concerning attitudes, it's still anyone's guess.

Meanwhile, he also teased some new music recently, so perhaps the collaborative LP is really around the corner. But this is far from the first time that we've heard this from the 46-year-old. As such, we'll just wait until we have the final product, and until he pulls up shoeless to this listening event. Check out pictures of the Miami outing in the "Via" link below. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, come back to HNHH.

