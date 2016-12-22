e11even
- StreetwearKanye West Goes Shoeless To Miami Night Club To Close Out Art BaselIt seems like the Chicago rapper wanted to scope the city out ahead of his supposed listening party with Ty Dolla $ign in the area.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Performs Unannounced Club Set During Art Basel In MiamiTravis Scott surprised fans with a performance at E11even in Miami, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Shows Out For A Sold-Out Crowd At Miami's E11EVEN Nightclub: WatchThe 32-year-old isn't letting the cancellation of Day N Vegas get him down.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's First Public Performance Since Astroworld Saw Him Throwing Stacks Of Cash & Drinking 1942"We need every stripper to report to the f*cking stage right now," Travis told the crowd at E11even.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeTrey Songz & Diddy Named In $20Mil Lawsuit From Woman Who Alleges Sexual Assault: ReportJauhara Jeffries claims she met Songz at Diddy's party in 2018 and later, alleges he touched her inappropriately before throwing her out of his vehicle.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTrey Songz Sued For $10 Million After New Year's Sexual Assault: ReportTrey Songz is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman on January 1, 2018.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga Hits Rolling Loud Afterparty With His Kylie Jenner Clone GirlfriendTyga performed at E11even after his Rolling Loud set.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDiddy & Lori Harvey Spotted Together At A Reggae Show In MiamiDiddy celebrated Biggie Day in Miami over the weekend.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Debuts Rainbow Hair With Teyana Taylor After Offset SplitCardi B partied the pain away last night with Teyana Taylor and Bad Bunny.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Partied All Night In Celebration Of Iman's 28th BirthdayTeyana Taylor made sure her man had a special birthday.By Chantilly Post
- MusicHalsey Is Body Goals In Two-Piece Bikini During Yacht Adventures In MiamiOkay Halsey, we see you.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj To Replace Jennifer Lopez At NYE ShowNicki Minaj saves the day for a Miami nightclub after Jennifer Lopez quit their New Year's Eve show.By hnhh