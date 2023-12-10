Kanye West Invites Playboi Carti To Miami Listening Party With Ty Dolla Sign

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collab album is apparently still in the works despite multiple delays, cancellations, pulled concerts, and more antics. Moreover, apparently the two are hosting a listening party referred to as a "VULTURES RAVE" in Sawgreen Mills in the Miami area, as the shopping center is in Sunrise, Florida. Per social media posts from the singer, it will take place on Tuesday (December 12) at 12AM midnight. As such, it seems like each artist is also taking steps to make sure everyone who they want there will be there. For Ye, that includes a familiar face who he executive-produced an album for three years ago.

Furthermore, Playboi Carti continued his hot streak of social media activity recently by sharing a DM from him. "It's ye checking in family," Kanye's message reads, according to his Whole Lotta Red collaborator's recent Instagram Story post. "Got your number from wheezy." Then, he included a screenshot of Ty Dolla $ign's announcement of this "rave," which is most likely just a listening party. However, it's still quite likely that this is just a ruse to put together some other shindig or party, as we don't know the explicit details of it.

Playboi Carti Shares Kanye West's Invitation To Ty Dolla $ign Collab Album Party

Not only that, but this also brings two album rollouts together, something which only became possible for Kanye West and Playboi Carti this week. For those unaware, the latter fully kicked off his I AM MUSIC campaign, hyping fans up with snippets and a lot of social media interactions with other stars and potential collaborators. As such, it's no surprise that the Atlanta rage exponent couldn't help but share the good news from the Chicago rapper. Does this mean that we'll get both projects at around the same time?

It's too early to know for sure, but it wouldn't be a surprising coincidence given that Ye and Carti have worked together before. With the former dropping new snippets of his own, many fans out there are reckoning with their individual controversies which have sullied excitement for these new releases. We'll see if they contain some answers or accountability in this regard. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West and Playboi Carti.

