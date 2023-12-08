Playboi Carti Release Timeline Revealed By DJ Akademiks

Playboi Carti is one of those artists who is impossible to truly pin down sometimes. Overall, he has a history of promising new music and then not delivering. He knows how to rile up his fans and for the most part, they hate it. However, he still retains them in the palm of his hand. It is a very interesting dynamic that continues to be just as much frustrating as it is exhilarating. That being said, it seems like Carti is ready to release something, for real this time.

Yesterday, he began posting on his social media, his Instagram story in particular. It was here that he dropped a graphic that read "I Am Music." Numerous producers began sharing this image, including Pharrell Williams. This, of course, gave credence to the idea that he was going to drop, very soon. Well, now, DJ Akademiks is weighing in the situation. He had the inside scoop on Whole Lotta Red, and he now has another scoop with this new Carti project.

Playboi Carti Coming Soon

As Akademiks explains, this new album is going to drop in January. Carti released Whole Lotta Red on Christmas of 2020. Now, he is looking to flip things on its head by dropping something in the new year. Whether or not he carries forth the punk and metal sound from his last album, still remains to be seen. Either way, this is a project that a lot of fans cannot wait to hear. There is a lot of promise here, and we cannot wait to hear it. His recent run of festival performances have been a joy to watch. Based on the presence of a live guitarist, it would be cool to have that on a studio album.

Hopefully, this is an album that will end up living up to the hype. Let us know your expectations for the album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

