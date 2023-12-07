Playboi Carti Posts Vague New Instagram Story

Playboi Carti is notoriously hard to pin down. He doesn't make a ton of public appearances and he's even less likely to communicate with fans online. So when he does make social media posts of any kind his followers pay attention. The last time he took to his Instagram story it was to share information about an upcoming tour he's going on with his Opium label. But now he's returning to Instagram with a post that fans have no idea what to make of.

Carti has shared three pictures to his Instagram story in the past 24 hours. The first was just a selfie showing him sporting some characteristically dark clothes. The second picture he shared is a meme of a fan next to Carti who claims to look like him, which is admittedly pretty funny. He followed that up with an "I AM MUSIC" visual that has appeared on his website before and is now his profile picture on the platform. It's completely unclear what message he's trying to convey with the posts and fans following him have wildly different theories. Check out the posts themselves below.

Playboi Carti Back On His Instagram Story

"Imagine your favourite rapper breaks a 3 year hiatus from IG to come back and cook you," one of the top comments on an Instagram repost of the stories jokes. Fans are seeking out any hints about a potentially new album they can find. Recently after rescheduling his European tour Carti promised that a new project was "coming soon." He's mentioned potentially releasing a new album a few times this year but almost no concrete information has actually emerged.

Playboi Carti's last album Whole Lotta Red dropped all the way back in December of 2020. He's released no new material of his own since then while appearing only sparingly on other artist's work. What do you think Playboi Carti is trying to say with his recent series of Instagram story posts? Let us know in the comment section below.

