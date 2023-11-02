Jaden Smith Shares Playboi Carti-Inspired Halloween Look

Inspiration for Halloween costumes can come from many different places. Even for some rappers, they can look around the world of hip-hop for suggestions on where to take their costumes. It's no surprise then that Jaden Smith used the genre as his inspiration. Smith is notoriously a big fan of rap music himself and has expressed his admiration for artists like Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Tyler, The Creator.

But when it came to his Halloween look Jaden didn't choose any of those rappers. Instead, he adopted a look inspired by Playboi Carti, wearing some of the signature face paint the rapper has been sporting in his vamp era. "You Better Be Ready," he captioned the post which included a series of pictures of his impressive imitation of Carti. In the comments, fans crack jokes about the lack of new material from either rapper. "You and carti got something in common. YOU AINT DROP ANYTHING," the top comment reads. Check out the full post and all the fan reactions below.

Jaden Smith Dresses As Playboi Carti For Halloween

Fans may be onto something about his lack of releases recently. Jaden's last project was his CTV3 mixtape which dropped back in 2020. His last studio album was ERYS which preceded it by a year dropping in 2019. While he technically dropped a deluxe edition of the mixtape in 2021, he hasn't released any new material since then.

Last month when dozens of old videos of Kanye West were leaked online, Jade Smith appeared. In one piece of documentary footage, Kanye plays his collaboration with Lil Pump, "I Love It" for Jaden before the song had been released. He's also popped up in the news surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith's recent memoir and various bombshell interviews. He and sister Willow reportedly "felt bad" for Will Smith as the entire drama was unfolding. What do you think of Jaden Smith dressing up as Playboi Carti for Halloween? Let us know in the comment section below.

