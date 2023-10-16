Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Jaden Smith Introducing Her To Ayahuasca

Jada Pinkett Smith says that her son, Jaden Smith, put her on to ayahuasca which "opened up a whole new world of healing." Speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview amid the release of her memoir, Worthy, Jada explained that she overheard Jaden and his friends discussing the positive benefits of ayahuasca.

“When Jaden came to me that day and he’s like, ‘Mom, you got to hear this. My friend’s dad, he had this experience. I need you to come in here and listen.’ I’m like, ‘I’m there. What is it?’” she recalled. From there, she revealed that the ayahuasca experience “opened up a whole new world of healing,” which she is “so grateful for.”

Read More: Will Smith Breaks Silence Amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Book Tour

Jada Pinkett Smith & Jaden Smith At Louis Vuitton Show

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 29: Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River on April 29, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Prior to using ayahuasca, Jada says she was struggling with her mental health. “While I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall — a massive amount of depression,” she explained. “I think that I looked at having outside sources to supplement for the voids that I was feeling inside.” At points, she even battled with thoughts of suicide. “I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn’t want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide,” she said.

Jada Pinkett Smith On Her Mental Health

Jada has been making all sorts of headlines in recent weeks as she promotes her new book. Will Smith finally reacted to the various statements in an email provided to the New York Times. The outlet paraphrased his comments, saying Jada's interviews "kind of woke him up." He added that "she had lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized. She is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood."

Read More: 50 Cent & Suge Knight’s Son Shade Jada Pinkett Smith With Dark Humor Memes

[Via]