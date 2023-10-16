Jada Pinkett Smith Did Not Cheat On Will Smith, Her Mother Maintains

Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir Worthy is dominating every news feed, timeline, and conversation in pop culture these days. At least, that's how it feels, with a lot of revelations, confessions, and reflections from her coming left, right, up, down, and from every other direction. Amid all this drama, whether about her relationship with Tupac or her marriage with Will Smith, it's important to consider that the actress sees this as a healing process. Moreover, she recently reflected as such while talking about these topics with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also known as Gammy. During a recent conversation together, the 69-year-old decided to clear up something important about the narrative against her daughter while speaking on her tough path.

"Painful, you know?" Gammy said of Jada Pinkett Smith's story and her struggles along her journey. "Yours is not a really, it's not a happy story. But I do wanna start out, as your mama, to clarify some things. 'Cause I'm a little tired of all the vitriol being thrown your way, I'm sick of it.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Denies She Cheated On Will

"And I just want to say that, you know, when you guys decided to separate, okay, that was a decision that both of you made," Gammy told the 52-year-old. "You're both separated. You did not cheat on Will. Both parties are living their lives, both, okay? So it's not just you, and I need to make that really clear. 'Cause I'm a little sick of that foolishness. Alright? I love Will to death. You know he's my guy, and we are family." Jada Pinkett Smith seemed to agree with everything that her mother told her in this moment, confirming that she didn't see her "entanglement" as cheating. While that debate may never end, it's clearly not the focus of these talks.

What's taking center stage is the Baltimore native's own process of healing her family, her bonds, and her mental state. Even though it's resulted in a lot of criticism and debate online around her actions and her perspective, it seems like a very deliberate trial by fire. As such, we can only guess as to what's coming next. For more news and the latest updates on Jada Pinkett Smith, keep checking in with HNHH.

