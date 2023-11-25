Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Family Pictures With Will Smith For Thanksgiving

If there's one thing about the Smith family, it's that they can stay supportive and loving of each other through so much turmoil.

The Smith family, particularly its famous parents Will and Jada Pinkett, have been at the center of much gossip these days. Some of it relates to her own reflections on her husband, and other elements attack the two of them separately for different scandals. Still, through it all, they always have an amazing time together as a family and show each other all the love, support, and care in the world. Moreover, Jada Pinkett Smith recently posted some Thanksgiving pictures of the family, including their sons Trey and Jaden and their daughter Willow, plus some other family members and friends.

Furthermore, this comes amid the Baltimore native's response to critics of her new memoir Worthy, which some targeted as being too exploitative or disrespectful to her own family's privacy. Particularly, she took aim at Ana Navarro, who told The View of her distaste for it. "Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know?" Jada Pinkett Smith remarked. "I think that, if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing. But the book is right here." In addition, she said that even though everyone has "a right to their opinions," "anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework."

Jada Pinkett Smith's Thanksgiving Post

On the other hand, Jada Pinkett Smith recently came to the defense of Will Smith amid multiple scandalous claims made about their romantic life. One example is his former friend Brother Bilaal claiming that he caught the actor and Duane Martin having intercourse, and another relates to Jada's alleged fling with Marc Anthony amid their marriages. While this last one came and went without much of a buzz, the Smiths might end up pursuing legal actions for the Duane Martin story. With time, we'll see whether that manifests.

Meanwhile, this family gathering comes after various reports that the kids felt bad for their dad amid their mom's revelations about him. Still, nothing emerged that suggested that there was any friction between the family in this regard. If nothing else, these pictures are a wholesome reminder that they're still a unit against a storm. For more news and the latest updates on Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, log back into HNHH.

