Will Smith’s Friend Claims The Actor Caught Jada Pinkett Smith & Marc Anthony In Bed

It turns out that blogger Tasha K’s interview with Brother Bilaal was even more scandalous and potentially defamatory than we thought.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Will Smith’s Friend Claims The Actor Caught Jada Pinkett Smith & Marc Anthony In Bed

The Will Smith allegations just keep on rolling in the media, most of which surfaced from his former friend Brother Bilaal's interview with blogger Tasha K. Moreover, this resulted in the bombshell claim that Bilaal saw Will and Duane Martin having intercourse, which Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband might sue for regarding defamatory claims. However, there's another scandalous and unfounded thing he spoke on that has actually been part of the gossip train for a while. This relates to Marc Anthony, who was with Jennifer Lopez at the time, cheating on her with Jada, who remains with the actor to this day.

Furthermore, this is another installment in a long-running series around conversations around the Smiths' alleged or proven infidelity. Back to the story, though: Brother Bill claims that Jada Pinkett Smith and Marc Anthony had a romantic relationship on the set of the show Hawthorne. While Will was apparently fine with this according to Brother Bilaal, even as gossip outlets reported on it, the "final straw" was when he allegedly caught his wife and the singer having intercourse on their couch. This, Brother Bilaal says, "devastated" Will and led him into suicidal thoughts, whereas he also claimed that this prompted Anthony's divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Read More: Diddy Addresses Will Smith Fight Rumor Over Jennifer Lopez & Jada Pinkett Smith Threesome

Brother Bilaal With More Allegations About Jada Pinkett & Will Smith: Watch

Of course, this is all baseless, speculative, and inflammatory gossip from one man, so take this with a huge grain of salt. If anything, it's ironic how this interview and other allegations actually put Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in the same camp. Before, during the actress' promo run for her memoir Worthy, she solely spoke from her perspective on how rocky their relationship was. Now, though, it seems like they're both committed to defending each other and fighting against what they call lies and blatant attacks.

Meanwhile, all this drama is taking place as the Fresh Prince remains pretty tight-lipped, other than at least two instances addressing it. One was a video of him sleeping through a bumpy boat ride, indicating that he's unfazed by the chaos. Another was an email to The New York Times that supported the Baltimore native on her journey and opened up to her emotional nuances. We'll see if or when he decides to make a more complete return to the public eye. Until then, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Threatens Legal Action Over Will Smith & Duane Martin Sex Rumor

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.