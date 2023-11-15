Jada Pinkett Smith Threatens Legal Action Over Will Smith & Duane Martin Sex Rumor

Just as it started to seem like Will and Jada were out of the news cycle, they've been rushed back into the mix. That's because earlier this week one of Will Smith's former friends, Brother Bilaal, recently spoke to blogger Tasha K. In the interview, he claimed to have once walked in on Smith and fellow actor Duane Martin having a sexual encounter. That unsurprisingly took off online as fans discussed the rumors and whether or not they were credible.

While the couple often let rumors fade away without much acknowledgment, they've both spoken out against this one. Smith described the rumor as "unequivocally false" in a statement shared yesterday. Now Jada is making similar claims. She recently appeared on The Breakfast Club to once again claim that there's no truth whatsoever to the rumor. She went even further in her refuting of the rumors by claiming that they would pursue legal action for the allegations. Check out her appearance on The Breakfast Club below.

Jada Pinkett Smith Threatening Legal Action

Jada Pinkett Smith first brought a wave of attention to her and Will last month when she started doing a series of bombshell interviews to promote her new memoir. That included sharing some shockingly intimate details about their relationship. She described them as having lived "entirely separate lives" for years now.

The revelations didn't stop there either. Jada also took the chance to look back on her relationship with Tupac. She described him as her true love, which unsurprisingly got many concerned for how that makes Will Smith feel. She also told a story about how Tupac once proposed to her while he was in prison, though she ultimately turned him down. What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith refuting the recent allegations about Will Smith and threatening legal action? Let us know in the comment section below.

