Playboi Carti Previews New "I AM MUSIC" Tracks To Close Rolling Loud: Miami 10

"I am music is here," said Playboi Carti's DJ as the rap star previewed the long-awaited album during his closing set at Rolling Loud: Miami on Sunday evening (Dec. 15). As promised, Carti allowed fans to hear the upcoming album, I AM MUSIC, in it's purest form at the festival's 10th-anniversary. Carti sporadically previewed new songs throughout his set of hit songs. Rolling Loud founder Tariq Cherif revealed plans for Carti to play the album earlier in the day on Instagram. The title of the track remains unknown, but it was produced by F1LTHY. The second new track is produced by Metro Boomin. He closed out the headlining performance with the last new song titled "Drugs Got Me Numb."

Playboi Carti sent users watching Twitch and Amazon Music's live streams into a frenzy while playing the new music. The comment section erupted with fans praising the previews that displayed the evolution of the superstar's sound. On X, DJ Akademiks tweeted: "We witnessing history.. Playboi Carti headling a whole festival and PREVIEWING new sh*t, not even relying on hits. This n***a Goated" Carti paid tribute to Rolling Loud: Miami turning 10 during his performance. Except for Rolling Loud Thailand, Tariq Cherif shared that Playboi Carti has been a part of every Rolling Loud.

Playboi Carti Performs New Songs From I AM MUSIC At Rolling Loud: Miami

Carti's set included the performance of "Type Sh*t," the popular collaboration by him, Future, and Metro Boomin'. "Like Me," a 2020 cut that features Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky; "Rockstar Made," a hit from the Whole Lotta Red album; "Carnival," from Vultures, which he says is his song, "Timeless," the new song with The Weeknd and Madonna, and "KETAMINE," a previously released track scheduled to appear on I AM MUSIC. Carti would perform upside down during the set. The genre-blending superstar headlined an anniversary lineup including Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, and more.