Rolling Loud's Tariq Cherif Says Playboi Carti Said He Is Going To Play "I Am Music" During Rolling Loud Set

The 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud: Miami has delivered several memorable moments, but could deliver its biggest yet in Playboi Carti previewing his anticipated album, I Am Music, during his headlining set on Sunday (Dec. 15). Rolling Loud creator and founder Tariq Cherif mentioned the superstar said he is to preview the album in a new Instagram post. "When I got back from Thailand, Playboi Carti called me ... We started talking about the album. He's like, 'Yo I'm play that sh*t at Rolling Loud. You saw him post it, I don't know what he gonna do, he told you he's gonna play that sh*t."
During the clip, Cherif says he heard the album via Facetime but hopes to hear it live. He said: "I heard it on FaceTime .. that sh*t sounded amazing. He got another one, with that guy he got another song with, and OUUUUU that sh*t is crazy."
Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud set is scheduled to begin at 10:45 PM EST on Sunday. Carti promoted the upcoming set across his social media accounts. Naturally, the news received excitement from the rap star's fans. A user commented under NFR Podcast's tweet: "I can't wait to hear some of these songs for the first time with some of the worst audio quality I've ever heard with Carti screaming over it." Another tweeted, "What a artist and time to be alive."
Highly anticipated, I Am Music follows Carti's third album, Whole Lotta Red, released in 2020. Carti began teasing the album last January. He describes it as the "evolution" of his artistry and his most exciting album yet. He previously claimed that the album would have no features. An official release date for the album has not been revealed yet. In 2024, Carti appeared in new music by Ye, The Weeknd, and Madonna.