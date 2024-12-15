Travis Scott Joined By Owen Wilson Onstage At Rolling Loud Miami For Film Shoot

Wow!

Travis Scott was one of the headliners for Rolling Loud Miami's tenth anniversary this weekend, and unsurprisingly, he seemed to have a blast while closing out Saturday night (December 14). In fact, he even had a very special guest to join him onstage: Owen Wilson. It seems like we might see this moment in more elaborated full-screen glory, as he and Matt Rife will reportedly star in a comedy film about the hip-hop extravaganza. It will presumably come out at some point next week, and they filmed on location to bring the crowds and festival energy to life as closely as they could.

Owen Wilson was clearly fiending for more, and Travis Scott was happy to oblige as always. What's more is that fans of La Flame are fanning the flames of another hype cycle, as he apparently will drop more music very soon. Of course, we can't put too much stock into these rumors and promises, especially with the long wait for UTOPIA still relatively fresh in our minds. But considering how good the album was, fans are more than ready to wait for greatness.

Travis Scott & Owen Wilson Turn Rolling Loud Up

Still, that's not to say that everything about this whole UTOPIA run was smooth sailing, as he sued a tour production company for $100 million. Apparently, Show Motion Engineering damaged his brand and caused significant financial losses by failing to deliver on their promised set design and using the Houston artist's image and name to boost their own profile without authorization. A lot of fans probably didn't even notice there was an issue to begin with, since the trek was so elaborate. Just goes to show that so much onstage magic has way more context behind it than concert-goers can gather.