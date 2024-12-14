Travis Scott's "Velvet Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low OG Revealed

An early Christmas present from Travis.

Travis Scott continues to dominate the sneaker world with the official unveiling of his Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" collaboration. Known for blending innovation with signature style, Scott reimagines this iconic silhouette with premium materials and a refined color palette. Further, the sneaker features rich brown suede uppers complemented by a dark leather Swoosh. Also, a matching brown sole and midsole tie the look together, offering a sophisticated yet bold aesthetic. The detailed photos now available showcase the intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines Scott's designs.

Personalized touches further elevate the sneaker. Subtle logos on the tongue and embossed branding on the heel make this pair unmistakably Scott's creation. Beyond footwear, Scott’s influence stretches across music, fashion, and culture, solidifying his role as a trendsetter. This latest release, scheduled for December, underscores his ability to merge hip-hop and high fashion seamlessly. The official photos reveal every detail of the "Velvet Brown" edition, highlighting its luxurious textures and thoughtful design. Fans and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating this drop, which reinforces Scott's status as a cultural icon in both the sneaker and lifestyle arenas.

"Velvet Brown" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber outsole combined with a matching brown midsole for a seamless design. Also, the uppers use smooth brown suede, paired with matching overlays that enhance the cohesive aesthetic. Moreover, a dark leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a stylish contrast. Lastly, the collaboration between Jordan and Travis Scott is emphasized with dual branding on the heels, showcasing the partnership.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” will be released on December 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike