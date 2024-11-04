Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low OG Is Dressed In "Velvet Brown"

Our best look yet at this Christmastime release.

Travis Scott has once again captured the spotlight in the sneaker community with his latest Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" collaboration. Known for his innovative style, Scott brings his unique flair to this iconic silhouette. The sneaker features brown suede uppers with a dark leather Swoosh, paired with a matching brown sole and midsole. This combination offers a sophisticated and eye-catching look. Each detail, from the materials to the color palette, showcases Scott's attention to craftsmanship, now highlighted in the detailed images released by GOAT.

Subtle logos on the tongue and embossed elements on the heel personalize the shoe, making it distinctly Scott's creation. Beyond his contributions to sneaker culture, Scott remains a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. His work spans music, fashion, and lifestyle, blending hip-hop with high fashion in ways that have garnered a massive following. This upcoming release, set for this December, not only emphasizes his influence in the fashion world but also cements his status as a significant cultural figure. With the newly available photos, fans can fully appreciate the craftsmanship and design of the "Velvet Brown" edition.

"Velvet Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

Image via GOAT

The sneakers have a brown rubber sole paired with a matching brown rubber midsole for a cohesive look. The uppers are made from soft brown suede, displaying matching overlays that improve the uniform appearance. Additionally, a dark leather Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, providing a fashionable contrast. Finally, the collaboration between Jordan and Travis Scott is showcased with dual branding on the heels, highlighting the unique partnership.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" will be released on December 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via GOAT