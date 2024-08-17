Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” Gets In-Hand Photos

Travis Scott has once again captured the spotlight in the sneaker community with his newest Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" collaboration. Known for his innovative approach to fashion, Scott brings his distinct style to this iconic silhouette. The sneaker showcases brown suede uppers with a dark leather Swoosh and a matching brown sole and midsole. It offers a sophisticated and eye-catching look. Each element, from the materials to the color scheme, reflects Scott's attention to detail and flair for design, now seen in recently revealed in-hand photos.
Embellishments like subtle logos on the tongue and embossed details on the heel personalize the shoe, making it distinctively Scott's creation. Beyond his contributions to sneaker culture, Scott remains a powerhouse in the broader entertainment sphere. His work spans music, fashion, and lifestyle, blending hip-hop with high fashion in ways that have cultivated a massive following. This latest sneaker release not only highlights his influence in the fashion world but also cements his role as a major cultural influencer.
"Velvet Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott
The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole paired with a complementary brown rubber midsole for a seamless look. Also, their uppers are crafted from smooth brown suede, including matching overlays that enhance the uniform appearance. Further, a dark leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, offering a stylish contrast. Lastly, the collaboration between Jordan and Travis Scott is celebrated with dual branding on the heels, underscoring the unique partnership.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" will be released on December 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.
