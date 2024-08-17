Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” Gets In-Hand Photos

A release date has also been set for this year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" will be released on December 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole paired with a complementary brown rubber midsole for a seamless look. Also, their uppers are crafted from smooth brown suede, including matching overlays that enhance the uniform appearance. Further, a dark leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, offering a stylish contrast. Lastly, the collaboration between Jordan and Travis Scott is celebrated with dual branding on the heels, underscoring the unique partnership.

Embellishments like subtle logos on the tongue and embossed details on the heel personalize the shoe, making it distinctively Scott's creation. Beyond his contributions to sneaker culture, Scott remains a powerhouse in the broader entertainment sphere. His work spans music, fashion, and lifestyle, blending hip-hop with high fashion in ways that have cultivated a massive following . This latest sneaker release not only highlights his influence in the fashion world but also cements his role as a major cultural influencer.

