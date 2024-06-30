Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Detailed photos of Travis' new sneaker are here.

House of Heat reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” will be released sometime next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Subtle logos on the tongue and embossed detailing on the heel add a personal touch, making the shoe unmistakably his. These small details enhance the overall design and appeal of the sneaker. Scott's influence extends far beyond the sneaker industry . As a musician, fashion icon, and cultural phenomenon, he has carved out a unique space in the entertainment world. His seamless fusion of hip-hop, streetwear, and high fashion has garnered him a dedicated following, solidifying his status as one of the most influential figures in pop culture today.

