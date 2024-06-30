Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 28: Travis Scott performs onstage during the “Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour” at the Gelredome on June 28, 2024 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Live Nation )
Detailed photos of Travis' new sneaker are here.

Travis Scott is once again making waves in the sneaker world with his latest collaboration, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the "Velvet Brown" colorway. Renowned for his bold and innovative style, Scott infuses his signature flair into this classic silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" features brown suede uppers, accented by a dark leather Swoosh, and a matching brown sole and midsole. This rich blend of materials and colors creates a sophisticated and striking look that distinguishes this sneaker. As with all of Scott's collaborations, meticulous attention to detail is evident.

Subtle logos on the tongue and embossed detailing on the heel add a personal touch, making the shoe unmistakably his. These small details enhance the overall design and appeal of the sneaker. Scott's influence extends far beyond the sneaker industry. As a musician, fashion icon, and cultural phenomenon, he has carved out a unique space in the entertainment world. His seamless fusion of hip-hop, streetwear, and high fashion has garnered him a dedicated following, solidifying his status as one of the most influential figures in pop culture today.

"Velvet Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

The sneakers sport a brown rubber sole paired with a matching rubber midsole. Their uppers are crafted from brown suede, with identical suede overlays for a cohesive appearance. A dark leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of contrast. Additionally, the heels feature branding from both Jordan and Travis Scott, highlighting their collaboration.

House of Heat reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” will be released sometime next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

