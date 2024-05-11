Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” First Look

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Travis is dropping some heat in 2025.

Travis Scott is once again turning heads in the sneaker world with his latest collaboration, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the "Velvet Brown" colorway. Known for his bold and innovative style, Scott brings his signature flair to this classic silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" features a sleek black base that serves as the perfect canvas for the rich brown overlays. This combination of colors creates a striking contrast that instantly grabs attention and sets this sneaker apart from the rest. As with all of Travis Scott's collaborations, attention to detail is key.

From the subtle logos on the tongue to the embossed detailing on the heel, these small touches add a touch of personality to the shoe and make it unmistakably Travis Scott. Scott's influence extends beyond just the world of sneakers. As a musician, fashion icon, and cultural phenomenon, he has carved out a unique space for himself in the entertainment industry. His ability to seamlessly blend elements of hip-hop, streetwear, and high fashion has earned him a dedicated following and cemented his status as one of the most influential figures in pop culture today.

"Velvet Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a black base, with brown leather overlays. Also, a brown Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Further, Cactus Jack branding and Nike branding is on the tongues. Finally, the heels feature the Cactus Jack smiley face.

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” is releasing in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

