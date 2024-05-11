Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Made On iPad” PE Exclusively Revealed

Tim Cook's exclusive sneakers are incredible.

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 has been making waves in the sneaker community, especially with the recent exclusive reveal of Tim Cook's "Made On iPad" PE edition. This collaboration between Nike and Apple brings together two iconic brands in a unique and unexpected way. The Air Max 1 ’86, known for its classic design and comfortable Air cushioning, serves as the canvas for this special edition sneaker. Featuring a clean white upper, the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 provides the perfect backdrop for the colorful speckled detailing that adorns the shoe.

The sneaker serves as a symbol of the intersection between technology and fashion, highlighting how technology can inspire and influence design in unexpected ways. As the exclusive reveal of Tim Cook's Air Max 1 ’86 PE continues to generate buzz, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to get their hands on a pair. With its unique design and limited availability, this special edition sneaker is sure to become a coveted collector's item among fans of both Nike and Apple. Overall, the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 and Tim Cook's "Made On iPad" PE edition represent a fusion of creativity and innovation.

"Made On iPad" Nike Air Max 1 ’86

Image via Apple

The sneakers feature a brown-speckled sole and a white midsole. The upper features a white base with more white-speckled overlays. The Nike Swoosh is white, with rainbow colors around it. The laces and tongue are both white, and the tongue features Nike x Apple branding.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Made On iPad” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Apple
Image via Apple

