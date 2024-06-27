Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Jacquemus "Summit White" Gets Official Images

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 is set to debut in a new collaboration with French luxury brand Jacquemus. The upcoming "Summit White" colorway promises to be a sophisticated addition to the Air Max lineup. This edition features a sail midsole that pairs perfectly with the summit white leather upper. Suede overlays add texture and depth to the design, enhancing its luxurious feel. Metallic silver details are also present, offering a touch of elegance and modernity. These accents provide a subtle yet striking contrast against the white and sail tones.
The sleek lines and refined color palette make these sneakers a standout piece. The Air Max 1 '86 maintains its classic silhouette, ensuring comfort and support with every step. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Jacquemus will eagerly anticipate this release. The "Summit White" colorway offers a blend of luxury and performance, perfect for those who appreciate high-end fashion and functional footwear. Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Jacquemus "Summit White" and elevate your sneaker collection with this elegant pair.
“Summit White” Jacquemus x Nike Air Max 1 ’86
The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole, with a rectangular Nike Air bubble under the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a summit white leather, with grey suede overlays. Further, the leather features perforations and white laces are also present. Finally, metallic silver details include the Nike Swoosh on the sides and Jacquemus branding on the heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Jacquemus "Summit White" is going to be released this June, with June 29th being rumored. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.
