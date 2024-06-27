Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Jacquemus "Summit White" Gets Official Images

The first pair of the pack has been unveiled.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 '86 x Jacquemus "Summit White" is going to be released this June, with June 29th being rumored. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole, with a rectangular Nike Air bubble under the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a summit white leather, with grey suede overlays. Further, the leather features perforations and white laces are also present. Finally, metallic silver details include the Nike Swoosh on the sides and Jacquemus branding on the heels.

