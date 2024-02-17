Nike Air Max 1 ’86 x Jacquemus Pack First Look

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 is set to collaborate with Jacquemus for an exciting new sneaker pack, featuring a white and silver pair. This collaboration brings together Nike's iconic design with Jacquemus' unique aesthetic, resulting in a fresh and stylish collection. The white and silver colorway offers a clean and minimalist look, perfect for pairing with a variety of outfits. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the pack combines style and functionality in one sleek package.

Whether you're hitting the streets or just kicking back, these sneakers are sure to turn heads wherever you go. The collaboration between Nike and Jacquemus adds a touch of luxury to the classic Air Max 1 ’86 silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. With its sleek design and premium construction, this upcoming release is sure to become a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Jacquemus pack and elevate your sneaker game with these stylish and versatile kicks.

Jacquemus x Nike Air Max 1 ’86

As you can see, this collection features two sneakers: one found in white and one found in metallic silver. The white pair features a white and cream color scheme, with leather and suede constructing the uppers. The metallic silver pair features a navy blue sole and midsole, with a metallic silver leather upper. Finally, both pairs feature a Jacquemus hangtag and more branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 x Jacquemus Pack will be released this June. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price that will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

