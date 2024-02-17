Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Metallic Gold” Official Photos Unveiled

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is gearing up for the release of its upcoming “Metallic Gold” colorway. This sleek iteration of the performance-driven sneaker features a striking metallic gold hue, adding a touch of luxury to your athletic footwear collection. With its renowned cushioning and responsive Zoom Air technology, the Zoom Vomero 5 ensures maximum comfort and support during your runs. The “Metallic Gold” colorway offers a bold and eye-catching look, perfect for making a statement on the track or the streets. Crafted with premium materials and innovative design, the Zoom Vomero 5 combines style and performance in one sleek package.

Whether you're training for a marathon or simply enjoying a casual jog, these sneakers are sure to elevate your running experience. The “Metallic Gold” colorway adds a touch of glamour to the Zoom Vomero 5 lineup, making it a standout choice for runners who crave both style and functionality. With its sleek design and luxurious color scheme, this upcoming release will become a must-have for sneakerheads and athletes alike. Keep an eye out for the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Metallic Gold” colorway and take your running game to the next level with this stylish and high-performance sneaker.

“Metallic Gold” Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh base, with metallic gold leather overlays. Also, a metallic gold Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, black Nike Vomero 5 branding is featured on the tongues of the shoes.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Metallic Gold” will be released in the summer. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

