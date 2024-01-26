Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Chlorophyll” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is ready to make a statement with its upcoming "Chlorophyll" colorway, introducing a fresh and nature-inspired aesthetic to the popular silhouette. In the "Chlorophyll" edition, a combination of earthy tones, including green and brown, takes center stage, creating a balanced and outdoorsy design. Known for its advanced cushioning and comfort, the Zoom Vomero 5 remains a reliable choice for runners. The upcoming colorway not only enhances its visual appeal but also provides a unique option for those seeking a blend of style and performance.

With its classic design and nature-inspired color palette, the "Chlorophyll" Zoom Vomero 5 is poised to be a standout in athletic footwear. Whether hitting the track or incorporating sporty elements into everyday wear, this upcoming release exemplifies the Zoom Vomero 5's ability to seamlessly merge comfort and fashion in a single pair of sneakers. The earthy hues add a touch of outdoor vibes, making it a versatile choice for those who appreciate a connection to nature in their footwear.

“Chlorophyll” Nike Zoom Vomero 5

The sneakers feature a chlorophyll rubber sole with a chlorophyll midsole. The sole also has Zoom Air technology for maximum comfort. The uppers feature chlorophyll mesh with chlorophyll overlays. There are 3M reflective details on the Nike Swoosh, heels, and toebox. chlorophyll Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a chlorophyll Nike Swoosh can be found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are coming out in a cohesive chlorophyll colorway and they are engineered for performance and comfort.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Chlorophyll” is releasing at some point during the Summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

