Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Metallic Silver/Photo Blue” Photos

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is getting a fresh new look with its upcoming "Metallic Silver/Photo Blue" colorway. This latest iteration of the popular running shoe features a sleek metallic silver upper with vibrant photo-blue accents, adding a pop of color to your runs. Crafted with top-quality materials and engineered for performance, the shoe delivers exceptional comfort and support mile after mile. Whether you're hitting the pavement or logging miles on the treadmill, these shoes are designed to keep you feeling light and fast.

With its eye-catching design and cutting-edge technology, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, these shoes are a versatile choice for runners of all levels. Stay tuned for the release of the "Metallic Silver/Photo Blue" colorway, and be sure to grab a pair to elevate your running game. With its stylish design and performance-driven features, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is a must-have addition to any runner's shoe collection.

“Metallic Silver/Photo Blue” Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh base, with metallic silver and blue overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, blue Nike Vomero 5 branding is featured on the tongues of the shoes and a black Swoosh is on the heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Metallic Silver/Photo Blue” will be released in the spring. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

