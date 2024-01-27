Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Phantom” Drop Details

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is set to elevate its style with the upcoming "Phantom" colorway. This release introduces a clean and sophisticated aesthetic to the performance-driven silhouette. In the "Phantom" Zoom Vomero 5, a sleek and neutral color palette takes the spotlight. The predominantly phantom hue adds an understated yet stylish touch to the classic design, making it a versatile choice for various activities. Renowned for its advanced cushioning and comfort, the Zoom Vomero 5 continues to be a favorite among runners and athletes.

The "Phantom" edition not only enhances its visual appeal but also provides a subtle and contemporary option for those seeking both performance and style. With its technical features and refined design, the "Phantom" Zoom Vomero 5 is poised to be a standout in athletic footwear. Whether hitting the track or incorporating sporty elements into everyday wear, this upcoming release exemplifies the Zoom Vomero 5's ability to seamlessly blend performance and fashion in a single pair of sneakers.

“Phantom” Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers are essentially phantom-colored all over. The upper is made of a light-colored phantom mesh material, allowing for breathability during your runs. The midsole showcases a contrasting brown color, providing a sleek look. Further, with a durable rubber outsole in the same shade of brown, these shoes offer excellent traction on various surfaces. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Phantom" combines simplicity and functionality, making them a stylish choice for both casual runners and sneaker enthusiasts.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Phantom” will be released at some point during the Summer of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

