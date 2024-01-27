Nike Field General 82 OG “White/Varsity Red” Coming Soon

The Nike Field General 82 is gearing up for a standout appearance with its upcoming "White/Varsity Red" colorway. This release introduces a clean and classic aesthetic to the performance-oriented silhouette. In the "White/Varsity Red" Field General 82, a timeless combination of colors takes center stage. The predominantly white hue is complemented by bold varsity red accents, creating a striking and sporty design that pays homage to its athletic roots. Known for its durability and on-field performance, the Field General 82 continues to be a reliable choice for athletes.

The upcoming colorway not only enhances its visual appeal but also provides a versatile option for those seeking a blend of style and functionality. With its iconic silhouette and dynamic color pairing, the "White/Varsity Red" Field General 82 is poised to be a standout in athletic footwear. Whether worn on the field or incorporated into everyday wear, this upcoming release exemplifies the Field General 82's ability to seamlessly blend sporty aesthetics with performance-driven features in a single pair of sneakers.

“White/Varsity Red” Nike Field General 82 OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Next, the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh base with more white leather overlays. Also, a red leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides of the shoes. More red details include the Nike branding on the tongue as well as the heel tab that features white Nike branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Field General 82 OG “White/Varsity Red” will be released in February. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

