Adidas Trae Young 3 "White/Red" Officially Unveiled: Release Details

Another Adidas Trae Young sneaker is on the market.

One of the best signature basketball shoes on the market right now is the Adidas Trae Young 3. Overall, Young is a phenomenal talent in the league so it makes sense that he would have his own signature. So far, the Trae Young series has proven to be a success for Adidas. While it has been hard to keep up with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand, Young has a big enough fanbase to sustain the line. Furthermore, the brand has done a great job of delivering a plethora of dope colorways to the table.

The basketball season is currently in full swing, which means hoopers might be looking to upgrade in the middle of their seasons. Consequently, it only makes sense that the brands would continue to bring out some new colorways. Well, that is very much true of the Adidas Trae Young 3. Below, you can find official images for the new "White/Red" color scheme. While it isn't much of a name, it really does not need one. After all, these two colors have always gone together extremely well.

"White/Red" Adidas Trae Young 3

Firstly, the shoe has a white base thanks to the chunky midsole and some of the upper. However, the second part kicks in with a heavy dose of red that has some spotted aesthetics that bleed into the white. Subsequently, we get black on the tongue, as well as the back heel. It is a great-looking shoe that will definitely help you stand out.

Another Look

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Adidas Trae Young 3 in the white and red color scheme will drop on February 1st. Moreover, the shoe is going to come with a $140 USD price tag. Overall, this is going to be a sturdy option for the court. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest releases.

