Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Vapor Green” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Vapor Green" colorway, featuring an eye-catching all-over vapor green hue. This vibrant colorway adds a refreshing twist to the classic silhouette, ensuring that wearers stand out from the crowd. With its sleek design and breathable construction, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 offers both style and functionality. The all-vapor green upper provides a bold and energetic look that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Whether you're hitting the track or running errands around town, these sneakers offer the perfect blend of cushioning and stability. In addition to its striking colorway, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 boasts a range of premium materials and craftsmanship. From the durable outsole to the plush interior lining, every aspect of the sneaker is designed with the wearer's comfort in mind. The "Vapor Green" colorway of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts looking to add a pop of color to their wardrobe.

"Vapor Green" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

The sneakers feature a Vapor Green rubber sole with a Vapor Green midsole. The sole also has Zoom Air technology for maximum comfort. The uppers feature Vapor Green mesh with overlays. There are 3M reflective details on the Nike Swoosh, heels, and toebox. Vapor Green Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a Vapor Green Nike Swoosh can be found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are coming out in a cohesive colorway and they are engineered for performance and comfort.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Vapor Green” will be released sometime in May. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

