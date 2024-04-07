Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Alabaster/Malachite” Coming Soon

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to with the upcoming "Alabaster/Malachite" colorway. This iteration of the popular running shoe boasts a sail base, with striking alabaster yellow and malachite green details. The combination of colors creates a visually appealing contrast, making the sneaker stand out from the crowd. Designed for both performance and style, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 offers exceptional comfort and support for runners of all levels. The plush cushioning and responsive Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot provide a smooth and responsive feel.

The "Alabaster/Malachite" colorway adds a fresh and vibrant look to the Nike Zoom Vomero 5, making it a versatile option for both athletic and casual wear. The sail base serves as the perfect canvas for the bold pops of alabaster yellow and malachite green, creating a dynamic and eye-catching aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. As with all Nike Zoom Vomero 5 models, attention to detail is paramount. From the breathable mesh upper to the supportive overlays, every aspect of the shoe is designed to enhance your running experience.

“Alabaster/Malachite” Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green and yellow rubber sole with a white midsole. The sole also has Zoom Air technology for maximum comfort. The uppers feature a sail mesh with more sail overlays. There are 3M reflective details on the Nike Swoosh, heels, and toebox. Green Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a green Swoosh can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Alabaster/Malachite” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

