Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Woven Together” Officially Revealed

Nike Air Force 1 Low enthusiasts have something to look forward to with the upcoming "Woven Together" colorway, set to debut as a women's exclusive release. This iteration of the classic silhouette boasts a unique purple woven upper, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the iconic design. The intricate details woven into the upper create a visually captivating texture, setting it apart from traditional Air Force 1 models. Designed with style and comfort in mind, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Woven Together" offers a perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

The purple woven upper adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it a versatile addition to your sneaker rotation. The women's exclusive release adds an element of exclusivity, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. With its sleek silhouette and attention to detail, the "Woven Together" colorway embodies the essence of modern femininity. As with all Nike Air Force 1 Low models, the "Woven Together" iteration stays true to the heritage of the iconic silhouette while offering a fresh perspective. The combination of style and substance makes it a standout choice for women.

"Woven Together" Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a sail midsole with sail AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely purple woven material, with intricate details. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in blue. Overall, these sneakers feature a vibrant colorway with top-notch materials. Finally, note these are a WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Woven Together” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

