Nike Air Footscape Woven “Phantom” Drop Details

Step into understated elegance with the Nike Air Footscape Woven in its upcoming "Phantom" colorway. This release offers a minimalist yet sophisticated look that is perfect for any occasion. The sleek and streamlined design of the Air Footscape Woven combined with the subtle Phantom color palette creates a timeless aesthetic that effortlessly complements any outfit. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the "Phantom" colorway, drawn to its clean and versatile appeal. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping out for a night on the town, these kicks are sure to turn heads.

Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, the Nike Air Footscape Woven ensures both style and comfort with every step. Its unique woven construction provides a snug and supportive fit, while the Air cushioning in the sole delivers responsive cushioning and impact protection. Don't miss your chance to add a touch of sophistication to your sneaker collection with the Nike Air Footscape Woven "Phantom." With its understated design and timeless colorway, this release is bound to become a staple in your wardrobe. Elevate your style with the Air Footscape Woven "Phantom" and step out in confidence wherever you go.

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a phantom rubber sole with a white, thick midsole that also features a Nike Swoosh near the heel. A phantom material constructs the uppers, with woven materials throughout. The laces don't travel down the sneaker as usual, instead, they are faced outwards. Phantom Nike branding is on the tongue and the heel. Overall, these sneakers are simple and comfortable.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Footscape Woven “Phantom” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

