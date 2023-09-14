Nike Air Footscape Woven “White Cow” Release Details

The Nike Air Footscape Woven "White Cow" is generating buzz in the sneaker scene, thanks to its distinctive style and the upcoming release of its "White Cow" colorway. These sneakers effortlessly blend comfort and fashion for an eye-catching addition to your collection. The "White Cow" variation offers a fresh twist on traditional white sneakers. Picture a clean and crisp appearance with a dash of individuality that adds a unique look to your attire. It's a sneaker that effortlessly elevates your street style. What sets the Air Footscape Woven apart is its woven design, providing a snug fit due to its unique lacing system, which slants off to the sides.

This innovative approach not only enhances comfort but also offers a distinctive visual appeal. With their versatile design, these sneakers pair seamlessly with jeans, shorts, or even joggers. They're ideal for those who desire both fashion-forward aesthetics and practicality in their footwear. Keep an eye out for the "White Cow" release; these sneakers are poised to make a statement. Whether you're a sneaker lover or someone who appreciates stylish shoes, the Nike Air Footscape Woven "White Cow" is an essential addition to your collection.

"White Cow" Nike Air Footscape Woven

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a thick and comfortable white midsole. A sail faux fur constructs the uppers, with black spots - meant to represent the coat of a cow. White stitching is featured all around the sneakers, and an interesting lacing system slants across the sneakers. A black Nike logo is found on the tongue, and a white Swoosh is stitched into the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Footscape Woven “White Cow” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

