Air Jordan 1 Mid “Night Stadium” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a beloved classic, known for its enduring style and wearability. These sneakers offer a winning combination of comfort and fashion that appeals to a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts. One of the standout features of the Air Jordan 1 Mid is its cushioned sole, providing exceptional comfort for all-day wear. Whether you're hitting the court or simply strolling around town, these kicks have got you covered. In terms of design, they sport the iconic Jordan logo, making a statement without being too flashy. You can pair them with jeans, shorts, or your favorite casual outfits for a sharp and relaxed look.

Exciting news – an upcoming "Night Stadium" colorway is on the horizon for the Air Jordan 1 Mid. Picture a deep, moody shade that adds a touch of sophistication to your sneaker rotation. It's the perfect choice to elevate your style after dark. Whether you're a sneakerhead or just someone who appreciates comfort and style, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a go-to choice. And with the "Night Stadium" colorway coming soon, you can step out with confidence, knowing your sneaker game is on point. The sneaker is releasing very soon, and you're not going to want to miss it.

"Night Stadium" Air Jordan 1 Mid

The sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A grey suede base constructs the uppers, with darker grey overlays. A black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, with orange stitching lining the Swoosh. More orange details include the Jordan branding on the tongue and the Jumpman on the sneaker's insoles.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Night Stadium" will be released on October 1st. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

